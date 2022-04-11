LANSING, Mich. (WLNS), – Looking ahead to this year’s election, Elissa Slotkin is wanting to protect her spot on the ballot for Michigan’s 8th congressional district.

On Monday, Congresswoman Slotkin turned in her signatures to the Board of Elections.

Slotkin said she had more than 300 hundred volunteers who helped her get 5,000 signatures.

With the district lines changing this year, Slotkin said it’s going to be a different race, but she’s ready for it.

“Now it’s a combination of introducing myself to people in the new counties that I’ve never represented. And then, you know, bringing forward all the stories from Ingham County and Livingston County and Oakland County, where I’ve always represented. So it’s a challenge. We’re never in an easy race, but that’s what we do best,” she said.

What’s next for Slotkin? She says she is going to run a clean campaign by talking about what she wants to do for the people in her new district.