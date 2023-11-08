LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-7th District) says Michiganders could literally pay the price if Congress fails to pass the U.S. Farm Bill.

The Michigan Congresswoman took to social media Wednesday to advocate for passage of the massive trillion dollar bill, which is supposed to be renewed every five years. It expires later this year.

On X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Slotkin wrote, “I want to make sure people understand some of the risks of a shutdown.”

It’s a vitally important bill because it ensures we can feed ourselves by ourselves and that Americans don’t go hungry. But, many Farm Bill programs expire on Jan. 1, and if they do, it could be catastrophic for U.S. agriculture, creating food shortages and sky-high prices. (3/4) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) November 8, 2023

She continued, after noting she serves on the House Agriculture Committee, “I want to make sure we don’t lose sight of the Farm Bill – a major piece of legislation sets the national agriculture and nutrition policy, like federal crop insurance or food assistance for low-income families.

“It’s a vitally important bill because it ensures we can feed ourselves and that Americans don’t go hungry. But, many Farm Bill programs expire on Jan. 1 and if they do, it could be catastrophic for U.S. agriculture, creating food shortages and sky-high prices.”

As an example, she said the price of milk could potentially double should the Farm Bill not be renewed.

