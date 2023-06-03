In this week’s Capital Rundown, Republican Congressman Tim Walberg and Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin react to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, the debt ceiling legislation package that was passed on Capitol Hill to avoid a national default.

The Capital Rundown also catches up with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to discuss several issues facing Michigan, including population growth, in which Michigan ranks 49th nationally.

Also included in the Capital Rundown is updates on the upcoming race for Michigan’s Senate seat that will be left vacant after Sen. Debbie Stabenow finishes her current term.

You can check out all of these headlines and more by watching the full Capital Rundown in the video player above.