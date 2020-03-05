Slotkin will endorse Vice President Joe Biden

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan lawmaker has been stripped of a committee chairmanship and ordered to undergo training after the state Senate concluded allegations of sexual harassment lodged by several women, including a legislator, were credible.

Republican Sen. Peter Lucido lost his position leading the Senate Advice and Consent Committee on Thursday. The Senate opened an investigation in January after a reporter complained that Lucido made a sexist comment to her before a group of high school boys. A female senator then accused him of sexually harassing her. A woman who works for a trade group made similar allegations.