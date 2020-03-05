Slotkin will endorse Vice President Joe Biden

ROCHESTER, MI – DECEMBER 16: U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) speaks with her constituents at a Town Hall meeting where she discuss her decision to vote in favor of the impeachment of President Donald Trump on December 16, 2019 in Rochester, Michigan. House of Representatives will hold a historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week. If the vote passes in the House, President Trump will become only the third sitting U.S. President to be impeached in the 243 year history of the United States. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s endorsement of Vice President Joe Biden, Representative Elissa Slotkin announced she will also endorse him.

“Today, I filled out my absentee ballot for Joe Biden. I did so for a host of reasons, but most importantly because I hear from my constituents every day that they want an end to the all-or-nothing politics that have so polarized our country. All-or-nothing doesn’t get us lower drug costs or more affordable healthcare. It doesn’t raise water quality standards. It doesn’t protect our country from national security threats that endanger every American, regardless of party. In Michigan, we have a rich tradition of hard work, decency, and passionate pragmatism. That is what is expected of us in our lives, and that is what I believe we need from our elected leaders. That is why I support Joe Biden.”

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin

