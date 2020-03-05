Slotkin will endorse Vice President Joe Biden

Following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s endorsement of Vice President Joe Biden, Representative Elissa Slotkin announced she will also endorse him.
“Today, I filled out my absentee ballot for Joe Biden. I did so for a host of reasons, but most importantly because I hear from my constituents every day that they want an end to the all-or-nothing politics that have so polarized our country. All-or-nothing doesn’t get us lower drug costs or more affordable healthcare. It doesn’t raise water quality standards. It doesn’t protect our country from national security threats that endanger every American, regardless of party. In Michigan, we have a rich tradition of hard work, decency, and passionate pragmatism. That is what is expected of us in our lives, and that is what I believe we need from our elected leaders. That is why I support Joe Biden.”U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin