LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The office of U.S. Rep Elissa Slotkin has helped to return more than $10 million to people in her district from government agencies since she took office in 2019, Slotkin’s team has announced.

The money returned to her constituents, in 430 separate cases, has come from the Internal Revenue Service ($7,153,076), Small Business Administration ($2,027,045), Social Security Administration ($818,026) and Veterans Affairs ($345,639).

According to the Congressional Research Service, the duties of members of the U.S. Congress extend beyond legislation and oversight, to the provision of constituent services.

“Following requests for assistance with Revolutionary War pensions and other matters, the House, in 1794, and the Senate, in 1816, established select committees to address private claims. Today, many similar matters would be considered constituent service,” says the Congressional Research Service in “Constituent Services: Overview and Resources.“

Slotkin’s office reports that it has opened more than 6,000 cases since January 2019, each case representing a resident of her district who is in need of assistance with a federal agency.

“My constituent services team has years of experience navigating the federal government, and they have a passion for helping Michiganders get the most out of their government … They know how to navigate bureaucracy better than anyone,” Slotkin said in the press release.

Her team says the best way to begin the process of requesting help with a federal agency is to complete a privacy release form through Slotkin’s website.