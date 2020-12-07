Small business crawl initiative now underway to support local stores

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce and several East Lansing businesses have created a new initiative that’ll start today and last through the week to help support local businesses hit hard with the COVID-19 pandemic.

All week long, shoppers making purchases at participating businesses will receive points by keeping their receipts and submitting them on the Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce’s website.

Players who support five participating businesses and submit their receipts are entered into a drawing to win prizes.

Players who support ten participating businesses get a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000.