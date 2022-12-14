LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Small businesses tend to love the holiday season because of increased foot traffic in their stores due to holiday shopping.

But one store is using a different method to increase its business through the popular social media app TikTok.

Alexa Hecksel is the owner of Clean Refillery in Lansing. She said the store’s first beginnings were strictly online. And now, with a store location in mid-Michigan, she’s looking to appeal to customers nationwide through social media.

Hecksel said Clean Refillery focuses on low-waste products, a planet-friendly shop.

“I saw that there was a gap in the Lansing area, and it was during the pandemic, and I’ve kind of been thinking about it for a while, but I was like ‘Okay, I have the time and I have the resources right now to do this, so if I don’t do this now, I’m never going to do it,'” she said.

She wanted to find a way to market to new customers.

“When we were online, I was really needing to find a way to connect with customers and explain the process and show them like, ‘This is how we refill your containers, this is how we deliver it,'” Hecksel said.

According to TikTok’s statistics, half of Generation Z users are likely to buy something while on the app and 81% of users use TikTok to discover new products and brands.

And Hecksel has taken notice herself. Her videos get thousands of views, and because of it, she has seen an increase in sales both online and in-store.

“TikTok was really huge for that and it kind of just kept going because it’s become such a huge marketing tool for small businesses,” the owner said.

But for Hecksel, using TikTok is more than just about making a sale. It’s about making a difference.

“It’s connecting me with more than just my community, it’s allowing me to help people even further out,” she said. “Maybe I’m not selling them a product, but I’m helping them find a resource where they can do what I’m doing here.”