Small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can start applications for grant money

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—Ingham County took action in April to help assist small businesses facing negative backlash from the COVID-19 pandemic. The county allocated $11 million from local American Rescue Plan funds to help create the Ingham County Sunrise Grant Program.

The Sunrise Grant Program addresses assistance to small businesses and nonprofits in Ingham County economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The targeted grants address ARP funding gaps, and historic economic harm to socially disadvantaged communities.

The grants assist in reopening small businesses that were permanently closed during the pandemic, technical assistance, and help expand childcare facilities until the end of 2021. Companies are allowed to start submitting applications as early as this week.

Ingham County businesses with 100 employees or less can apply for the grant until July 30, 2021.