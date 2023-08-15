LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A pilot was able to walk away from a plane crash at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing Tuesday morning. The pilot was the only person on the plane and was not injured in the crash.

An airport spokesperson said the small cargo plane crashed during take-off after lifting a few feet off the ground.

After the crash, airport personnel and emergency response crews were on the scene immediately to assist with rescue operations.

“We are grateful that the pilot walked away from the plane without injuries,” said Nicole Noll-Williams, President and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority. “We applaud our LAN emergency response team and our mutual aid partners in response to the aircraft accident.”

Small plane crashes at Lansing airport. Aug. 15, 2023 (WLNS)

The plane is a Beechcraft 99 twin-propellor operated by Ameriflight. At this time there is no word on what may have caused the crash. Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in Grand Rapids are traveling to the site to investigate.

Airport officials say that the incident hasn’t impacted airport operations.