How to prepare a smaller Thanksgiving meal

Lansing, MICH (WLNS)– State and local health officials are urging people not to gather in large groups for the holiday. Meaning you won’t need to buy or cook as much this year.

Sparrow hospital has come up with some dish ideas in its demonstration kitchen along with other tips on how to keep the tradition alive this holiday season.

When shopping, know what your must-haves are and have a list. Look for a smaller turkey or buy a turkey breast/thigh and cook it slowly with lots of fresh herbs. You don’t have to have everything.

Make your favorite holiday recipes but just don’t make all of them. Be creative, decorate the table for your small family, and create new traditions. Things are much easier for a small table.

Set realistic portion goals and give yourself an overall budget when shopping, “This whole meal was less than $20.00, and right now shopping on a budget will help everyone,” said Nate Keusch, Food and Nutrition Manager at Sparrow Hospital.

Keep in mind there is no one right way to celebrate this very unusual holiday, other than keeping socially distant and wearing a mask. The key is to find something that feels special to you and your family while keeping them safe.

CDC guidelines on what is suggested for this Thanksgiving holiday will help you and your family stay safe while celebrating.