Smoke reported in services building at Spartan Stadium

East Lansing (WLNS) – Several fire trucks are responding to reports of smoke in a building that is connected Spartan Stadium.

The incident is happening at the Central Services building on the east side of the stadium.

Some roads in the area on campus are closed down, including Red Cedar Road and Shaw Lane.

Firefighters can be seen going in and out of the building.

No word on any injuries.

6 News will continue to follow this breaking story and have more for you on 6 News at 5 & 6.

FB POST FROM MSU POLICE DEPARTMENT: Road Closure: MSU Police Department and the East Lansing Fire Department are at the Central Services Building on campus managing the report of a fire. Red Cedar Road between Shaw Lane and Chestnut Road is currently blocked to all traffic. Pedestrians and vehicles, please avoid the area until advised traffic can return.