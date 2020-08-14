Smoking ban begins today in Jackson’s parks and cemeteries

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re a smoker and are visiting a park or cemetery in Jackson, you will not be able to smoke in those areas beginning Friday, August 14.

This change comes after an addition to the City’s Clean Air Ordinance, which prohibits the use of tobacco products in public parks and cemeteries. It went into effect Friday.



The ordinance addition was approved by the Jackson City Council at their meeting on July 14 following a recommendation from the Parks and Recreation Commission. The ban covers all tobacco products, including cigarettes and e-cigarettes.



A person who violates the ordinance will first be asked to stop using the tobacco products. The second step is asking the person to leave the area if they don’t stop using the products.

If the person does not comply with the first two attempts of intervention, they could receive a civil infraction and be subject to fines of no more than $100.



Sixth Ward Councilmember Will Forgrave supports the smoking ban and worked on the ordinance in the Parks and Recreation Commission. “It’s been clear for decades that tobacco use is bad for you. Any law that prohibits it is a step in the right direction,” Councilmember Forgrave said. “We want to help our residents stay healthy and safe. This is a simple thing we can do to protect public health in our parks.”



The City maintains 27 public parks and two cemeteries. The Parks and Recreation Department is now making plans to place no-smoking signs in parks and cemeteries to inform residents of the ordinance and to deter them from using tobacco in these public spaces.

