MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Sneasel is a nice dog looking for his forever home.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter staff describe him as a sweet, 6-year-old, black-and-white pit bull. His backstory is unknown and he was thin upon arrival at the shelter, so he’s well in need of a loving family. He’s kind, well-adjusted, and even-tempered.

Shelter staff say that Sneasel would do well in a home with older children and would enjoy a yard to play in, or someone to spend time with him. He’s adapting to spending time with other dogs, and working on his social skills, which staffers say should improve quickly with the help of a kind companion.

Sneasel is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

People who are interested in Sneasel can visit ac.ingham.org or call 517-676-8370. The shelter is located 600 Buhl Street in Mason.