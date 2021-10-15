(NewsNation Now) — It’s time to get spooky with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart!

The two friends are teaming up again to host and judge contestants’ food creations on their new show Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween.

Content creator Alvin Zhou will join Snoop and Martha for all of the spooktacular fun.

The series features teams of “Scare Squads” competing to create the most over-the-top edible creations that fit within a given theme every challenge.

The trio of judges then walk through and taste test the chocolate spiders, cotton candy cobwebs, cake monsters and large-scale confections.

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween can be streamed on Peacock starting Oct. 21.

View the first official trailer of Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween below.