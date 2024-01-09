LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With temperatures dropping and snow sticking to the ground, the social safety net is gearing up for increased needs at local shelters.

Matt Shoemaker is the residential facility manager of Loaves & Fishes Ministry.

The recovering alcoholic who works with the region’s unhoused population, says with plummeting temperatures and snow, shelter is a necessity for the area population.

A man seeks assistance. (WLNS)

With a marked increase in the unhoused population – up 300% according to homeless advocates and agencies – there is also pressure on shelters.

“It’s a little bit of a struggle to find somewhere,” he tells 6 News.

The cold he says adds a layer to the struggle to survive.

Shelters and Assistance Available

Anyone in need of assistance can call 211.

Resources for those facing homelessness. Pamphlet by the City of Lansing. (WLNS)

“When it gets real cold, it’s almost like trying to stay alive out here,” he says. “You know, a lot of these people don’t have the proper food or clothing or anything.”

Over at the organization Justice and Mental Health, Executive Director Brian Wellwood and his team are working to assist people in finding resources. While some may not have access to a shelter, there are other ways to assist people against the cold.

“The more that we are able to help people find resources, maybe dry clothing, socks,” he says. “If you have anything you want to donate.”

The City of Lansing engages with the Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness, or PATH.

Kim Coleman, director of the city’s Human Relations and Community Services Department, says more than 250 unsheltered people are currently receiving assistance and support from the program. But, she says, there is still a need.

“We’re falling short of having enough to accommodate everybody, and that’s one of the reasons why two of the shelters that I am aware of are expanding,” she says.

The Lansing City Rescue Mission received rezoning to allow them to expand their offerings to a new, larger facility on Kalamazoo St.

Holy Cross Services — New Hope, which runs the facility on S. Cedar St., is also looking to expand, Coleman says.

As the weather worsens, many people who overnight in a shelter or day center, require more time preparing to exit, says Shoemaker.

“Definitely takes a lot longer to get ready when you don’t know where you’re gonna go,” he says.

Meanwhile, Shoemaker says folks who are unhoused are trying to get by.

“None of the homeless people are trying to cause trouble,” he says. “They’re trying to stay alive and doing what they’ve gotta do. So, just keep that in mind.”

He says people can donate items and their time to help people who are experiencing homelessness.