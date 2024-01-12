LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As you gear up for this weekend’s big snowstorm, Ingham County officials are offering tips for snow plowing that could make things go more smoothly.

First things first–“When it starts to snow, your car’s got to go. “We can’t move all the snow from the street if your car is parked on it,” officials said in an informational graphic.

Tips for snow removal days (Ingham County Roads Department)

The priorities for snowplows are the emergency snow routes and other main collector streets, Ingham County Road Department officials said. These routes are important for emergency service access.

The next snowplowing priorities are secondary streets, which connect local roads with major routes within the network. And subdivisions and cul-de-sacs represent the third priority for snowplows, as they are the least traveled.

Officials are also reminding that snowplows aren’t allowed to plow driveways, and that snows pushed into driveways by snowplows are property owners’ responsibility to remove.

“Snow from a private driveway may not be placed on or pushed across a roadway,” ICRD officials said.

Tips for snowplow days (Ingham County Roads Department)

Officials also advise you to continue clearing the area to the right of your driveway, putting shoveled snow on the other side (as seen in the diagram), to cut down on the number of times you have to continue shoveling your driveway during the snowstorm.