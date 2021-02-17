Snow Sergeants program helps seniors, people with disabilities, and financial difficulties shovel their driveway and sidewalks

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) We all probably know someone who may need some assistance cleaning the snow out of their driveways and sidewalks.

The ‘Capital Area Disability Network’ has a program called ‘Snow Sergeants’.

The group helps older people or those who have a disability or anyone who’s having financial challenges.

The ‘Snow Sergeants’ will come out and clean your sidewalks, porches, driveways, and ramps The executive director of the program Mark Pierce says it’s easy to sign up. All people have to do is fill out an application on their website.

“Probably about 3 or 4 people that have snow blowers that go out and to the addresses and soon as they get I don’t know 4 or 6 inches of snow, which we got the other day, they were out snow blowing the last time I looked at invoices we got about 37 people on that list that need their sidewalk done,” says Pierce.