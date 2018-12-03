Snyder drops plan to task bridge panel with tunnel oversight
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is dropping a proposal to have the Mackinac Bridge Authority oversee the construction and operation of a tunnel to house a replacement oil pipeline in the Great Lakes.
The authority's sole responsibility has been to maintain the vehicular bridge that crosses the Straits of Mackinac and links Michigan's two peninsulas.
A Snyder spokesman said Monday he supports lawmakers' decision to create a new authority to oversee the underwater tunnel. Legislation in the Republican-led Senate is on hold while changes are considered.
The Snyder administration is working on several fronts to seal an agreement with Canadian oil transport giant Enbridge for replacing the underwater segment of its Line 5, which carries 23 million gallons of oil and natural gas liquids daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.
