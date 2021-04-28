Soccer practice halted for wandering gator

ORLANDO, Fla. (WLNS) – A professional soccer team from Toronto had their practice in Florida interrupted by a massive alligator that invaded the field.

Toronto FC was holding a closed practice this week when the large reptile wandered onto the field, frightening many on the team.

Head coach Chris Armas said his players initially ran straight toward the alligator to get a closer look before quickly running in the other direction.

Eventually a staffer used a golf cart to chase the animal away from the training facility.

Officials say, the team was preparing to face Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match.