Social distancing remains imperative, Henry Ford Allegiance Health says

Jackson, Michigan—Henry Ford Allegiance Health cautions that despite early signs of the number of COVID-19 cases starting to plateau in some parts of Michigan, social distancing remains imperative to the health and safety of the community.

“Social distancing is still one of the best tools we have to avoid exposure to the virus and to slow the outbreak. Easing up on social distancing too soon could cause another wave of COVID-19,” said Courtland Keteyian, MD, MPH, Vice President of Population Health at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health reports, as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, that 46 individuals in their acute care hospital have tested positive for COVID-19; an additional six inpatient individuals have pending test results. To date, a total of 31 positive COVID-19 HFAH inpatients have been treated and discharged. Twelve lives have been lost due to COVID-19 related issues.