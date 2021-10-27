SOLD! DeLuca’s Italian Restaurant in Lansing plans to stay open with new owners

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–DeLuca’s Italian Restaurant in Lansing has officially been sold and will continue to stay open.

The new owners plan to make their mark on Monday when they will officially take over the restaurant business.

The previous owner told 6 News they believe it was the right decision and they are excited for new people to bring a different style to Lansing.

DeLuca’s is a family business that started in 1960 originally as a Willow Bar, a neighborhood bar for nearby factory workers. The bar offered pizza that ended up bringing in more business where they made the decision to turn it into a restaurant.

DeLuca’s offers dining rooms, a separate bar, and food prep areas. The site also offers ample parking.