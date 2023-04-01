DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – Soldan’s Pet Supplies in DeWitt hosted a special “pawty” for dogs and their owners on Saturday.

Easter came early for many happy pups in DeWitt, as the pet store, along with the nonprofit Happy Feet Pet Rescue, held its annual Easter egg hunt for dogs.

“We were so excited to see, despite the weather being a little disappointing, a lot of people still trudged out, rain or shine. They were here to support [Soldan’s and Happy Feet Pet Rescue] and have a good time with their dogs,” said Cole.

More than 50 dogs and their owners came to the event to search for those special eggs, which were filled with dog treats and prize coupons for pet goods at Soldan’s.

But how exactly does a dog participate in an egg hunt? When their nose touches the egg, it’s theirs to claim – or their owner’s that is.

Organizers said proceeds from the event will help support Happy Feet Pet Rescue.

“To me, it’s more [about] giving back. Giving back to the animals that really need it the most; that have been in bad situations,” said Miranda Berg, who participated in Saturday’s egg hunt.