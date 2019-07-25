U.S. Soldier killed in training accident identified as Michigan native

A new program allows the public to share information anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

If you have information related to crime or safety that is useful for your community, submit a tip on the P3 web page or using the P3 Community App (Free for Apple - App Store or Android - Google Play).

With P3, you always remain anonymous at all times. Additionally, in many cases, your information may be eligible for a reward offered by a local program.

If your information relates to students or campus safety in your community, please visit www.p3campus.com.

P3 allows the public, police and private sector to work together and solve crime.