Some Michigan high school students are back in the classroom

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The end of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays means it’s back to work for many of us and it also means it’s back to school for students across the state.

For some high school students this also means it’s time to head back to class.

Many districts have been on-line only all year with some deciding to host classes in person. This was until mid-November when Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped kids from going to high school.

At the time, she cited an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, but she lifted that order just as winter break was about to start. This means that Monday is the first day back in class for many students in 9th through 12th grade.

We’re talking to some school district officials about the return to in person learning. We will have more on this Monday night on 6 News.