Some Michigan sheriffs won’t enforce open carry ban at polls

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEULAH, Mich. – Some sheriffs say they won’t enforce Michigan’s top elections official’s ban on openly carrying guns near polling places on Election Day.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel says Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s guidance is “illegal” and she doesn’t have the authority to make laws.

Benson sent the guidance to clerks earlier this month, days after members of two anti-government paramilitary groups were charged with taking part in plotting the kidnapping of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Some elections officials and voter rights experts have been concerned about violence at the polls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar