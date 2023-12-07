NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS NEWS) — The holiday shopping frenzy is well underway, but if you’re just starting to work on your list–there’s some good news. Shopping experts say some of the best deals of the season are still to come.

For shoppers like Melissa Reeves, grabbing gifts for the holidays starts early–really early.

“I’m almost done. I start Christmas shopping in July,” Reeves said.

But millions of Americans are just starting, and looking for deals. “Forty percent or more will definitely get my attention,” one shopper said.

If you missed the discounts offered during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, expert shopper Kyle James said there’s good news. “Oftentimes, the closer you get to Christmas, the more money you’re going to save,” said James.

He’s been tracking the calendar for years at RatherBeShopping.com. He said there are key dates to know. Friday, Dec. 8 could see the best deals on tools and hardware, with discounts of 20-30%.

Saturday, Dec. 9 is good for tech, like laptops, and also for toys–but don’t wait if you need a specific toy. “The longer you wait on the hot stuff, a lot of times you’re going to end up on eBay, paying a premium,” James said.

Dec. 14 is big for apparel and shoes, as stores offer discounts and free shipping in time for Christmas. “You wait until the 15th, 16th, you might have to pay a premium for shipping or the regular shipping fee, which in many cases is 7 or 8 bucks,” he said.

And if you’ve bought gifts already, don’t forget about price adjustments. Many retailers will give you money back if you see an item go on sale later. “My thing is, the more you save–the more gifts you can give for yourself,” Reeves said.