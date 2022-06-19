LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- COVID-19 vaccines will be available for children from 6 months to 5 years old sometime this week, according to the CDC.

The CDC said these shots are 1/10th the dose of what adults get.

Pediatricians in the Lansing area said that parents should get their kids vaccinated with the three doses, but that they understand some of the concern from parents.

“I think it’s always different when it comes down to your child,” Dr. Allison Kidwell, a pediatrician said.

She is also a mother of a 6 month old and 22 month old. Kidwell said she has been waiting for this news that her children are eligible for the vaccine.

“We are finally celebrating what we’ve been waiting for,” Kidwell said.

6 News reached out to people on Facebook about this topic.

Some said they are tired of hearing about vaccines and they won’t be giving their kids one because of personal choice.

While others are in the same boat as Kidwell.

“I am thrilled,” Kidwell said. “The youngest people of our population can get vaccinated. Finally.”

But are these vaccines safe for young children?

Dr. Joel Greenberg said in some cases with older children, there were side effects from the vaccine, but there have been no cases while testing for this age group.

“I encourage parents to get it,” Greenberg, the chair of MSU’s Department of Pediatrics, said.

He said in those serious cases, the vaccine is better than the alternative.

“The pain of being in an intensive care unit and needing the support that these children do…certainly outweighs the risk of the vaccine,” Greenberg said.

For Kidwell, she said herself and other pediatricians are there to work with families on their decision, because at the end of the day, it’s their choice.

“We want to hear your opinions so that we can share our education and come up together with the best plan for you baby or child,” Greenberg said.