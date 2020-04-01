Some police departments cut back on staffing, others operating as usual

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)– As some essential services continue to operate, many have been taking more precautions to protect employees from COVID-19. That includes police departments.

An already dangerous job, law enforcement now has a new threat to worry about as they continue to serve their community.

Many departments are taking precautions to protect officers and deputies from coronavirus. Both Lansing and the East Lansing Police Department are still fully staffed and operating 24/7 services as usual. The departments said there are new policies and protocols in place.

In Jackson Sheriff Rand said they’re also still fully staffed and while people won’t see a significant reduction in service from an external standpoint, they’re trying to do more things over the phone as well as provide masks and cleaning supplies for cars.

In Ingham County though, Sheriff Wriggelsworth said they are reducing staff. Not only are people working remotely, but jail lobby hours have been cut, and detective bureaus have also been working from home, but the sheriff says there’s still work to do.

“We’re really basically down to the bar bone essentials but there are certainly things in a 24-7 operation that just can’t happen from home. We do have people working from home and we’ve got them set up with laptops and internet connection to our systems here but suffice it to say there’s still stuff that has to be done here,” Sheriff Wriggelsworth said.

While concerns have been raised within a couple of departments, ELPD’s Interim Chief Steve Gonzalez said it’s normal for people to be worried as case numbers grow, but for the most part, officers understand they’re essential and are willing to perform their duty.

Sheriff Rand of Jackson County and said in general, his deputies continue to work with a sense of duty and while they understand the risks, they’re up to the task.