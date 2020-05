Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) --The Michigan Department of Treasury today issued a notice that provides business taxpayers additional time pay their Sales, Use and Withholding (SUW) taxes.

Business taxpayers who were scheduled to make SUW tax payments due in March, April and May – including quarterly filers – can postpone filing requirements until June 20, 2020. The state Treasury Department will waive penalties and interest on those deferred payments.