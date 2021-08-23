Some state workers not in favor of new mask mandate

Starting today, all employees and contractors working for the State of Michigan will have to mask up when indoors within all state-owned and leased facilities.



This restriction comes after the state has been seeing a recent spike of covid-19 cases

You can only remove the face mask when employees are in an enclosed space with no other people around. There are some exemptions.

This includes deaf and hearing-impaired individuals who need to see lip movements to communicate, as well as those who work in public safety emergencies such as police.

Masks can also be removed when someone is being asked to identify themselves

“I don’t like it. It’s miserable. I already have breathing issues,I have an inhaler and it makes working difficult.”

Smith says when she got into work this morning, she was told that, until the beginning of October, they will be required to work from home.