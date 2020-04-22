Someone deliberately altered traffic control at railroad tracks, Hillsdale County Sheriffs say

Hillsdale County, Mich. (WLNS) — Hillsdale County Sheriffs are reporting someone manipulated railroad tracks in Allen Township.

Sheriffs were dispatched to a railroad crossing at 9:00 a.m. today to investigate a suspicious situation.

Deputies and railroad personnel got in touch and were that advised someone had manipulated the tracks to short out the traffic control system. Railroad personnel said they believe this incident must have occurred within the last week or so.

Sheriff Parker would like to make the public aware of this incident and for everyone to use extra caution while crossing railroad crossings, especially those crossings that are blocked by trees and/or buildings where your line of sight is minimal.

If you have any information about this incident please contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517437-7317.