Somerset Collection re-opens May 29; Continues curbside pick-up and restaurant carry-out

In this Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, photo shows customers shopping in the shoe department at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship in New York. “Clearly, shopping is much more about an experience,” said Jamie Nordstrom, president of Nordstrom stores and the great-grandson of the company’s founder. “It’s not just about getting through their lists. They want to bump into something new, something they didn’t come into find. I think great stores do that well.” (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Troy, Mich. — The Somerset Collection mall will re-open its doors on Friday, May 29 with many of its retailers welcoming guests back inside their stores.

“Our retailers are looking forward to re-engaging with our guests and delivering a customized experience that adheres to Governor Whitmer’s executive orders,” said Nathan Forbes, Managing Partner of The Forbes Company.

Somerset Collection will continue curbside pick-up, which gave retailers the opportunity to operate at safe social distances with guests.

“Somerset Collection began offering curbside pick-up five years ago, which allowed us to seamlessly re-activate this service in late April with more than 50 retailers participating,” said Forbes.

“The recent decision to open retail within the current guidelines offers our staff and retailers the opportunity to welcome guests back to Somerset Collection with a laser focus on presenting a safe and comfortable environment.”

Somerset Collection will re-open with reduced hours, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily.

In addition to following the mandated health and safety protocols, Somerset Collection will implement precautions including the addition of entryway greeters to open doors and provide masks, the resetting of furniture to allow for distancing, and finer details such as coasters on shared surfaces that indicate when the area has been cleaned and sanitized.

Somerset Collection’s restaurants will also continue carryout service, which have well received.

Somerset Collection is working with retailers as they make their individual decisions to re-open. For an up-to-date list of participating stores, hours, and health and safety details, visit www.thesomersetcollection.com