Soul of the Nation bus tour begins in support of Biden-Harris

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In support of the Biden-Harris presidential ticket. Governor Gretchen Whitmer will launch a four-day bus tour starting on October 23nd, called the “Soul of the Nation”.

The bus tour is expected to make stops in Taylor, Livingston, Jackson, Lansing, and Detroit on Friday. The main point of the event is to encourage voters to cast their ballot early and to vote for the Biden-Harris Ticket.

On the 23rd, each event will feature Lieutenant Governor Garlin Ghilcrest and another democratic official.

The first bus stop will take place in Taylor with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell at 8:00 am. This event will be followed up with a meet and greet with Elissa Slotkin in Livingston at 10:00 am. A third stop will be made in Jackson for a drive up swag give away at 11:45 am. And ending the day Garlin Gilchrist holding will be holding a “vote now” event in Lansing at 1:45 pm.