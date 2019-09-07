“Sour Boys” sell lemonade

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS)– They call themselves The Sour Boys, but what they do over the summer is nothing but sweet.

Four boys, ages 10, 9 and 7, held their last lemonade sale of the summer on Saturday at Old Nation Brewing Company for an important cause.

“We are raising money for kids that don’t have enough food,” Max Pelletier said. “It is not fair that they don’t have enough food.”

They started selling lemonade last year after they learned how many kids their age didn’t have consistent access to food on weekends. They knew immediately that they had to do something to help.

“It’s just sad that some kids don’t have enough food over a weekend,” Andy Pelletier said. “We don’t want that.”

The boys hope to feed as many students as possible through meal kits filled with foods like oatmeal granola bars and canned goods. Children who need the kits get them every other week at school..And a little bit of cash goes a long way to fill them.

One glass of lemonade from the Sour Boys will cost you literally a dollar. But when you put together about 100 of them, you’ve got enough money to pay for a year’s worth of meals for a student in need.