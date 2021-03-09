South African variant detected in Jackson, health officials say ‘not time to let our guard down’

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Half a million dead. 29 million cases in total.

That’s the damage Covid-19 has done since the pandemic began one year ago this week. Now, there’s a new variant in Jackson.

“It is the first (South African) variant that’s been identified to this point in the state,” said Rashmi Travis, a health Officer with the Jackson County Health Department.

The B-135 variant was first detected in South Africa last October and on Monday was found in a boy in Jackson. While it’s not more deadly, it is more contagious, which is why officials say there needs to be a renewed emphasis on social distancing measures.

“Continue to be vigilant with mask wearing,” Travis said. “As well as maintaining 6 feet and still continue to get the vaccine.”

While there’s no way to know what affect the new strain will have on the battle against Covid-19, people in Mid-Michigan are mixed on their level of concern now that it’s here.

“Not at all (concerned),” said Paul Borger, a mid-Michigan resident. “I mean what’s the alternative? You get the vaccine with the best hopes that it’s going to work for what we know and even the extent that we don’t know.”

“I’m definitely going to be practicing social distancing a bit more,” said Jacob Johnson of Jackson. ” (My concern is) the health of others. If I go over to my grandparents…I don’t want to be a risk to them.”

But what about the vaccine? Experts say early studies indicate it’s not as effective against this variant.

“We don’t have the numbers yet in detail to say it’s 10 times more effective or five times more effective,” said Courtland Keteyian, a preventetive medecine specialist at Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson. “We still don’t know yet.”

While we don’t have all the answers, we do have a starting point.

“We’ve been at this for a long time and I think people have kind of gotten in a rhythm of how to behave in a pandemic,” Keteyian said. “Overall people should still be very optimistic that we have better treatments, we have vaccines, we have the understanding of how to behave socially…but it is more transmissible, it is easier to spread… it’s not time for us to let our guard down yet.”