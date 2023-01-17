JACKSON, Mich, (WLNS) – In 2011 Jackson’s fire station two closed its doors because of budget cuts. After months of renovations, the once-vacant building is back up and running. It’s a move leaders say will improve services to the city’s south side.

“We’re back,” said Deputy Director for the Jackson Fire Department, David Wooden.

Wooden’s worked there for nearly four decades. He says having a station on the south side of Jackson will allow firefighters to get to people quicker.

“It cuts the response times in this area of town by about three minutes,”

It’s a period of time that can make all the difference.

“A structure fire doubles in size every 20 seconds, so when you start adding that up that adds up fast,” said Wooden.

Around $700,000 dollars in American Rescue plan funds helped bring this station back to life, complete with building updates. Now fully operational Wooden says the difference is already being felt by the community.

“It’s great the guys are really happy about it. The citizens are actually they see us back here they are calling down to the station or knocking on the door and thanking us.”

People like Arlene Robinson who’s lived in Jackson her whole life.

“It makes our neighborhood residents feel safer. I heard it from time to time over that ten-year period that they would like to get this station back open so that they could feel safer,” said Robinson.

Wooden says another station in service will also help other neighboring departments.

“We will be able to provide mutual aid more readily and quicker response to Summit Township which is immediately to our south. It’s just a win-win.”

The updated station brings the city’s total fire Stations to three.