South Washington Election Unit opens a week early to accommodate voters

LANSING, MI-- The South Washington Elections Unit opened their doors to the public today, making it available for people to register to vote and get absentee ballots.

Besides City Hall, this is the second location available for voters to come register and get their ballots.

The unit opened a week earlier than previous years, due to the amount of citizens already asking to register and fill out ballots.

"It's not always easy for people to get downtown to city hall. This is much more accessible. If you have an issue and aren't able to come out of your car, we can even go out to your car, and bring the application to you and get you the ballot. Really it's convenience and ease," said Lansing election supervisor Robin Stites.

An estimated eighty thousand ballots were delivered to the unit today to prepare for the voter crowd over the next few weeks.

The unit is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. It is also open on Sunday, October 28th, noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 3rd, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is also a dropbox outside the building, available 24/7 to drop off the absentee ballot.

"Free parking is available for everyone, and we're on the first floor so it makes it easy for everyone to just come in," said Lansing City Clerk Chris Swopes.