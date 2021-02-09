Southern city to pay for remote workers

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLNS) – City officials from Natchez, Mississippi are now asking workers to relocate there for one year through a program called Shift South.

The program was created from that creativity with a purpose to grow the Natchez region by attracting those individuals who can work remotely from anywhere.

In return, they will provide $2,500 in moving expenses plus a $300 monthly stipend.

The city of Natchez is the first community to offer such an incentive in the state of Mississippi.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be employed as remote workers, establish residency in the city and purchase a home valued at a minimum of $150,000.

The program has approximately 30 slots to fill.