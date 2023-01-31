LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Redevelopment plans for a shopping plaza in Lansing’s south side drew a crowd that left only standing room Tuesday night.

As city officials push to revitalize Logan Square, one coordinator says he’s excited to see more activity at what’s been called the heart of the south side.

“I’ve come here, I’ve done laundry here, I shopped at stores here. So to actually be part of a process [where] momentum is building in terms of the planning and hopefully the implementation of the plan,” said Aurelius Christian of the Lansing Economic Development Corporation.

Christian is a Lansing native and is now helping plan the next chapter of Logan Square. He says several city offices and the square’s owner are working with consultants to understand the best development for the site.

But before shuttered storefronts see a new start, the whole community was invited to share their wants and needs

From daycare to micro businesses to tutoring centers, more than a hundred people pitched their ideas for a possible mixed-use development.

Nick Sachjen says the final plan should boost education and help the south side grow.

“Something that gives back to the community is the most vital part. You know, I want businesses to be profitable but on the same token, I want something that brings back something to the community,” he said.

Developers are watching the future of the square closely.

One involved with the ongoing redevelopment of the former Pleasant Grove Elementary School just blocks away says what happens on the property can either make or break a cascade of mixed-used developments.

“We truly feel like if we do just one off and we redevelop one corner, it’s not going to matter. If we redevelop that corner and Logan Square and then it allows for development to take place in the community,” said Real Estate Developer Christopher Stralkowski.

The voices from families and seniors were also joined by young adults from around the south side. Twenty-somethings like King Robertson say the best way to make the most out of this opportunity, is to build something that lasts

“Bring businesses that care and want to invest in the community, especially on the southside. We need the help.”

City officials say nothing is set in stone just yet. They plan to take what they heard and use those comments and suggestions to help come up with short and long-term goals. Those will be presented at later meetings.

