SpaceX completes second mission for the United State Space Force

FLORIDA (WLNS) – On Thursday, November 5 at 6:24 p.m. The Falcon 9 rocket completed its second mission this year for the United States Space Force.

The company launched its third Global positional system, marking SpaceX’s 20th mission of the year. The launch took place at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

This was the second attempt by SpaceX to get the GPS into orbit.

Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The spacecraft was deployed for approximately 1 hour and 29 minutes after liftoff.