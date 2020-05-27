Spacex rocket launch postponed to Saturday

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on a SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station. For the first time in nearly a decade, astronauts will blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil, a first for a private company. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The launch was scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon, but got delayed because of weather conditions in Florida.

Doug Hurey and fellow astronaut Bob Behnken will now be lifting off the Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday.

Austin Edmister is the Planetarium operator Ella Sharp in Jackson and says hes confident this mission will because successful because of Falcon 9.

“A very sturdy a very reliable spacecraft so they probably wouldn’t complain on those, but its now the point where we can leave from us soil again to go to the international space station on these brand new rockets these falcon 9 rockets which are super efficient.”

Shannon Schmoll is the director of the Michigan State University planetarium and says, “I think this is a really great opportunity for us to bring everyone together on something that’s historic, and exciting this is launching on the same launch pad the first shuttle mission and apollo 11 is launching.”

The space launch can be seen live on 6 news live stream page on Saturday.