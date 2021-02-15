Sparrow: 43,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed as of Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As of midnight Sunday, Sparrow had distributed or allocated 43,022 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 99 percent of what Sparrow has received.

Appointments for the vaccine are currently limited due to scarce supplies the health system is receiving from the federal government.

Sparrow schedules clinics based on the weekly allotment Sparrow receives. The Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services Site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

Those who fit the criteria (as defined by the state of Michigan) can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine. Besides those 65 and over, the 1B group includes frontline essential workers, such as law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers and child care workers. Vaccines are by appointment only.

On Sunday, 2,740 vaccines were given by Sparrow. In all, 65 percent of Sparrow caregivers have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 5,177 are fully vaccinated (both doses).