Sparrow adds two COVID-19 testing sites

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Sparrow is expanding its COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites and adding staff.

Starting on June 30, nasal swab testing will be offered outside Sparrow St. Lawrence and the Michigan Athletic Club, in addition to the Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services location at Frandor.

The Frandor site performed testing for nearly 800 patients last Tuesday, a new record. The numbers have risen sharply in recent days, in part driven by young people.

The Sparrow St. Lawrence and MAC locations will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The new locations will only conduct nasal swab testing that checks for the virus.

The Drive-Thru Services site at Frandor also performs blood draws for other testing, including checking if a patient has developed antibodies to the COVID-19 virus.