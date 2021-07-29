Sparrow and McLaren not requiring vaccine for employees

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Here in Michigan, many hospitals are requiring employees to get vaccinated. But in the capital area, that’s not the case

So far, Michigan’s 3 largest health systems Henry Ford, Beaumont and Spectrum Health have all said they will enforce vaccine mandates. But for Sparrow and McLaren, no mandates have been announced.

“We’re going to take our cues as a corporation obviously. We have not come to the decision that that’s going to be a mandate across McLaren health care corporation as of right now,” said McLaren CEO Kirk Ray.

He says they have discussed the option, but requiring the vaccine is still too big of a jump.

“There just hasn’t been enough science behind that decision to be able to make it a mandate. And this is an experimental drug face and to make that a mandate is a pretty big leap at this point.”

Henry ford health system announced their requirement last month, and today, the executive vice president said he’s happy to see more health systems join them.

“We are also pleased to see that the vaccine requirements we announced a few weeks ago we are being joined by many other health care systems as well as professional medical societies”

As of now, 72% of Henry Ford’s staff has been vaccinated. That number is expected to grow once their deadline kicks in on September 10.

The mandates come as concerns grow over the spread of the highly contagious variant.

We reached out to sparrow today. Their spokesperson said the hospital is not currently enforcing a vaccine mandate, but they continue to monitor the situation.