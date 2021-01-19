Sparrow begins public vaccine distribution

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- Sparrow Hospital is now using its Frandor location that is known for COVID-19 testing, to vaccinating for the virus as well.

The location will only be open for vaccination to those who have already registered and scheduled an appointment using the ‘My Sparrow’ account, which is currently already booked.

Those qualified under the 1B group are able to apply for an appointment, which is people 70 and above, and essential frontline workers.

Officials say the number of appointments and vaccinations being done will be based on the number of doses Sparrow receives. As they get more doses, more appointments will become available.

Essential workers include law enforcement, firefighters, shelter workers, teachers, and child care, workers. Patients will not be billed for any balance not covered by insurance or charged for not having insurance.