CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Those who live in rural communities are often at a disadvantage when it comes to local treatment options. But Sparrow’s Mobile Health Clinic aimed to ease the pain in Charlotte today .

Sparrow Community Health Worker Kalli Dempsey said that neighborhoods and communities farther away from city life might have a harder time trying to get health care services through traditional avenues.

“Transportation is a really significant barrier that we see a lot. And it’s not always easy for our residents to get to their primary care doctor or to the urgent care clinics,” Dempsey said.

It may look like a bus on the outside, but on the inside, you couldn’t tell.

Sparrow officials said that is the third time the mobile care unit has been to this site alone.

“When we look at some of these outlying areas out into the other communities, we know that they don’t have the same resources that we have in the inner cities,” said Ashleigh Holmes-Benavidez, Sparrow Population Health Manager of Care Management. “It is really important to make sure that we can bring the health care to them.”

She said it offers multiple services, from dealing with behavioral health all the way to immunizations and flu shots.

“If anyone’s having any cough or shortness of breath, we can treat them for that. Or if they need a basic health screening, blood pressure check, really the sky is the limit,” Holmes-Benavidez said.

And Dempsey said the services go beyond personal health checks.

“And we’ve been able to help patients be seen by a doctor, get health screenings, get connected to a primary care doctor that they didn’t have before coming into this mobile health clinic,” she said. “So, we’ve had really good feedback from opportunities like this bus provide.”

If you missed it today, don’t worry. You can catch the bus this Friday at LMTS Outreach Services from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.