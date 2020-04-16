Sparrow collects quarter-million items from community during Coronavirus response, relocates collection site

In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After receiving more than a quarter-million items from the community, Sparrow Hospital is moving its collection site for donations of medical supplies to the Sparrow Medical Arts Building, 1322 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

The hours of operation for the site will also change to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting Monday, April 20. Donations should be made at the west entrance.

The current site at the old Eastern High School will be open through Friday. Community response has been high since the site opened several weeks ago. Through last week, there had been over 254,000 items donated, including more than 171,000 non-latex gloves, about 50,000 regular masks, and almost 14,000 N95 masks.

In addition, Sparrow Eaton Hospital is revising its donation hours to 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the main entrance of AL!VE, 800 W. Lawrence Ave., Charlotte. The change also takes effect Monday, April 20.

Sparrow Eaton’s testing site hours will also change, effective Tuesday, April 21, to 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at AL!VE.

Other Community Hospital collection sites are:

Sparrow Carson: Donations are being accepted on the southeast side of the building by the loading dock (East Maple Street and South Fourth Street) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Sparrow Clinton: The drop-off site is the receiving dock on the east side of the hospital. Enter from Swegles Street and drive through the parking area to the north end of the lot. Use the phone by the door to call Caregivers. Donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Sparrow Ionia: Sparrow Ionia’s drop-off site is the Orthopedic/Rehabilitation location, 537. W. Main St., Ionia. Donations accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.