Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Hospital is consolidating its COVID-19 testing for the general public into one location and repurposing the former site of SEARS in Lansing.

Sparrow leaders and local economic development officials will be on hand to explain.

Their announcement will be made today, Friday, May 15 at 12 p.m.outside the old Sears Automotive Center at Frandor, 3131 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.