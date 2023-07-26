LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Health System is announcing plans to grow its Feeding Your Growing Family program, which addresses food insecurity among pregnant mothers.

“Sparrow Health System is committed to helping expectant mothers and families reduce their stress and anxiety while also getting newborns started on a healthy path,” said a news release from Sparrow this week.

(Photo/United States Dept. of Agriculture)

On Wednesday at E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Tonyie Andrews-Johnson, Director of Sparrow Hospital Women’s Services, and a representative from the Greater Lansing Food Bank will announce new updates to the program.

Sparrow launched the initiative in 2021, aiming to address four common barriers to health: transportation, financial stability, education and access to resources.

The program began with a $231,206 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

As of 2021, one in five pregnant women in the U.S. didn’t have access to healthy, affordable food, according to Sparrow.