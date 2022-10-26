LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Cold and flu season brings with it high cases of RSV to children’s hospitals around the country, including right here in mid-Michigan.

Doctors from Sparrow Hospital said they are seeing a rise in RSV among children.

The news comes right before the start of a busy holiday season.

“At this point, our hospital is very full with kids with this virus. Yesterday, 36% of our patients were here for RS,” said Sparrow Pediatrics Dr. Samantha Yamil.

She said it’s common for doctors to see respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases later in the year.

But she said this season seems to be different as hospitals from Texas to Wisconsin have reported more kids admitted for the illness.

“Over the last couple of days, our unit has been full. We’ve had kids waiting in the ER for beds, kids waiting at other hospitals trying to transfer to the hospital for beds. So it has been so its defiantly something that we’ve been dealing with and keeping an eye out for the future,” said Dr. Yamil.

She said RSV spreads through contact and its symptoms include a runny nose, congestion and cough with some patients having fevers. Yamil said while adults and older kids can get it, the sickness can be serious for younger children like those under the age of two, even leading to difficulty breathing.

“You know a lot of kids get this virus and don’t end up in the hospital, but make sure you are looking out for difficulty breathing,” said Dr. Yamil.

That could mean flared nostrils or labored breathing.

She said only one flu and a few COVID cases have been admitted to the pediatrics department. But she said the situation could worsen with the last few days of fall and then winter ahead.

“Right now our unit is full and we are just seeing RSV so as those other viruses start to get added into the mix as people start moving indoors and kids are getting sicker it can definitely be a concern for the future and for the rest of this winter,” said Dr. Yamil.

Dr. Yamil said prevention is as simple as good hygiene like washing your hands and staying educated.